The warm streak continues

Posted 5:42 pm, February 22, 2017, by , Updated at 05:43PM, February 22, 2017
tuesday-headlines

Central Indiana’s historic February warm spell rolls on. Temperatures have been 20-25 degree above average and this trend will continue for the next 48 hours.

We’ll have clouds and fog to start our Thursday. Skies will clear during the day high highs will warm to near record levels. An approaching storm system will bring an increased chance for rain late Friday.

This is a powerful system and strong to severe storms will be likely Friday afternoon and evening. Behind the front much colder air will move in this weekend. We’ll have highs in the 30s and lows in the 40s and snow showers will be likely Saturday and Sunday.

feb-record-temps

This is, as of this writing, the second warmest February on record.

4-day-heat-index-forecast2

We have now tied the record for the greatest number of February 60-degree days.

0z-4km-rpm-dma-visibility

Dense fog is likely Thursday morning.

day-planner

Our streak of 60-degree days will continue Thursday.

18z-4km-12km-rpm-dma

Heavy rain is likely Friday.

regional-front-map

We’ll have a risk for severe storms Friday.

regional-front-map2

Snow showers are likely Saturday.

regional-front-map3

Snow showers are likely late Sunday.

