Suspicious car fires being investigated in early morning west side incident

Posted 5:03 am, February 22, 2017, by
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — An early Wednesday morning fire is being labeled as “suspicious” according to fire officials who were called out to the city’s near west side at Belleview Place and New York Street just about 4:00 a.m.

The call out to that location was first believed to be a building fire, but upon arrival, firefighters instead found two vehicles on fire.

Despite efforts by the firefighters to get both fires under control, both cars were listed as total losses.

Arson investigators have been called to the scene.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.

