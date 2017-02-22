Police working to identify suspect seen walking on trail where two Delphi teens went missing

Student injured after Sullivan County bus driver travels off roadway due to heavy fog

Posted 11:14 am, February 22, 2017, by
School bus sign

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. – Police say a student was transported to the hospital after a Sullivan County bus driver missed an intersection due to heavy fog and traveled off the roadway.

Indiana State Police and the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office responded to the incident at the intersection of State Road 48 and State Road 63 around 7:17 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Police say the bus driver failed to notice the stop sign as he was approaching the SR 63 intersection due to the heavy fog, and by the time he applied his brakes it was too late and he skidded off the roadway into a field. There was no damage to the bus.

There were 27 students aboard the Rural Community Academy school bus at the time, and an 11-year-old boy was injured. He was taken to Sullivan County Community Hospital by his family for complaint of head pain.

There were no citations issued and excessive speed was not a factor.

Another bus from Rural Community Academy School transported the students to school.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s