Police: Liberty Township trustee overpaid herself thousands of dollars for several years

Posted 12:46 pm, February 22, 2017, by , Updated at 12:47PM, February 22, 2017
Phyllis Shafer

HENRY COUNTY, Ind. – Police arrested a Liberty Township trustee after she allegedly overpaid herself thousands of dollars for several years.

Indiana State Police arrested Henry County Liberty Township Trustee Phyllis Shafer, 61, on Wednesday morning at her home on a warrant for theft and official misconduct.

ISP began their investigation in November 2016 after a State Board of Accounts audit found that she allegedly overpaid herself approximately $9,000 between 2013 and 2015.  The completed audit was turned over to Henry County Prosecutor Joe Bergacs for his review.

Shafer is charged with 2 counts of theft, class D felony; 3 counts of theft, level 6 felony; one count of official misconduct, class “D” felony; 2 counts of official misconduct, level 6 felony and one count of theft, class “A” misdemeanor.

Shafer was transported to the Henry County Jail.

