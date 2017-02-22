× Paul George on trade rumors: ‘As far as I know, I’m in this jersey’

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — “As far as I know, I’m in this jersey,” said Indiana Pacer Paul George.

The All-Star was back with his teammates for the Pacers first practice after the break Wednesday night. With all the trade speculation swirling around him, George was peppered with questions about his future.

“My head is not wrapped around that,” said George. “I have a team I need to turn around, and that’s what I’m committed to. It’s you guys that make this thing big. Every guy goes through it. It’s easy to block out, this is what’s important. I heard rumors to start last season and again to start this season. Even when I was signing my last contract, but I don’t get caught up in that. Whatever happens, happens.”

George has been linked to possible trades to his hometown of Los Angeles and Boston, and has not committed to signing a long-term deal with the Pacers when he can become a free agent after next season.

The team can either decide to build around Teague and Turner, or continue with George and possibly add pieces to make the team more viable.

“Certainly, I think we’ve made moves to get better, but I’m confident where we’re at and what we can do,” said George.

And his relationship with team management? “We’re on the same page. I’m in a good place.”