× National Margarita Day 2017: Deals in central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Salt or no salt? That is the question. That’s because today is National Margarita Day!

A margarita consists of tequila, triple sec and lime or lemon juice. They can be served on the rocks, which is shaken with ice…or frozen, blended with ice. Some people like to substitute salt on the rim for sugar.

Check out these deals for margarita day!

On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina: $2 House Margaritas

Cheeseburger in Paradise: Frozen or on the rocks margaritas for $2.22

Don Pablo’s: $2.99 “Pabloritas”

Chili’s Grill & Bar: $5 Presidente, Triple Berry Infused, and Tropical Sunrise Margaritas

Twin Peaks: House Margaritas for just $4

Margarita US 31 Mexican Restaurant: All of their margaritas are on special for a variety of prices

La Charreada: Special all day on any size margarita and towers