Muncie man avoids jail time for 5 months by impersonating his brother

MUNCIE, Ind. – According to The Star Press, a Muncie man avoided jail time by impersonating his brother for five months.

Matthew Erik Gruber Sr., 33, was arrested early Tuesday after his brother informed police that he started to receive citations for offenses he didn’t commit.

Police compared notes with Gruber’s brother and arrested Matthew, of the 4200 block of S. Pinewood Drive, on preliminary charges of identity deception and driving while suspended.

Back in September, Gruber was reportedly pulled over by police in the 3500 block of S. Penn St. He apparently did not have his license with him and persuaded authorities that he was his older brother.

In Jan. 2016, Gruber faced three charges,domestic battery, criminal confinement and interference with reporting of a crime, after he allegedly assaulted his girlfriend.

If Gruber had identified himself properly in September, he would of been arrested for driving while suspended.