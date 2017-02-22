× Former Purdue interim head football coach arrested in OWI case

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The former interim head coach of Purdue University’s football team apologized after his arrest this week.

West Lafayette police pulled over Gerad Parker around 11:30 p.m. Monday. He was booked on a charge of operating while intoxicated early Tuesday morning and taken to the Tippecanoe County Jail.

Parker, who took over the team after Purdue fired coach Darrell Hazell last season, said he drove the wrong way down a one-way street after going out with his wife and some friends. Police stopped him on Pierce Street.

He apologized in a post on Twitter Wednesday morning, saying he’d caused “pain to my wife, children, my family and friends.” He thanked those who have shown their support.

Parker took a job as running backs coach at the University of Cincinnati about a month after Purdue announced the hiring of Jeff Brohm as Hazell’s replacement. He resigned from the Cincinnati job last week, according to the Cincinnati Enquirer, to take a job at East Carolina.

I'm sorry to all my friends and family. Thanks to all that have reached out and shown support. pic.twitter.com/hnk32XPsCY — Gerad Parker (@GeradParker1) February 22, 2017