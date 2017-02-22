× Final 2 defendants in 2014 south side quadruple homicide plead guilty

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The final two defendants in the south side quadruple homicide have pleaded guilty.

Marion County Prosecutor Terry Curry announced on Wednesday that Valencia Williams and Anthony LaRussa pleaded guilty to charges related to the murders of Walter Burnell, Jacob Rodemich, Kristy Sanchez, and Hayley Navarro.

According to the terms of the plea agreement, Williams pleaded guilty to one count of murder and LaRussa pleaded guilty to one count conspiracy to commit robbery (class A felony).

On February 20, 2014, four people were murdered in the 3400 block of South Parker Avenue on the south side of Indianapolis.

Kenneth Rackemann, Valencia Williams, Anthony LaRussa, and Samantha Bradley conspired to rob Walter Burnell. During the course of the robbery, Rackemann shot and killed Burnell, Rodemich, and Sanchez and wounded Navarro. Rackemann then told Williams to shoot and kill Navarro.

“The guilty pleas today brings to a conclusion the successful prosecution of the individuals responsible for this senseless, drug-related murder of four victims,” Curry said.

Pursuant to the plea agreement, a potential sentence for Williams and LaRussa is left to the discretion of the court.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for March 2 at 10:30 a.m. in Criminal Court 1.

Kenneth Rackemann pleaded guilty in 2016 and is currently serving four consecutive life sentences without parole for the murders and an additional 20 years for one charge of robbery. A fourth co-defendant, Samantha Bradley, previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit robbery and is awaiting sentencing.