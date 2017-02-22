Enjoy unique Taiwanese fare at Broad Ripple’s Youmi Crepes and Bubble Tea

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The boba tea trend is taking hold in Broad Ripple!

“We haven’t had anything in Indiana,” said Ivy Ly, who opened Youmi Crepes and Bubble Tea at 823 Broad Ripple Ave. to give central Indiana a taste of Taiwan. “(It’s a) good idea for people to see another country’s food.”

Boba tea—also known in the U.S. as bubble tea—is a mixture of tapioca pearls and milk tea.

“You pick your tea base. It can be milk based or a traditional tea and then you pick your fillings,” said Brittany Smith from Yelp Indy.

“(It) can be anything from coconut, to green tea, to strawberry and then put in boba beads the tapioca, which is chewy, or they put in popping boba, which is made out of a seawood extract which pops in your mouth. People who are not used to tapioca like to start there,” Smith said.

Some Yelpers have found that apple chai and vanilla chai are hard to find elsewhere, so order them while you’re at Youmi!

Yelpers rave about the cold dessert crepes with their crispy edges stuffed to the brim with gelato, fruit and whipped cream.

Yelpers agree that what distinguishes Youmi from anywhere else is the bright, welcoming atmosphere combined with their commitment to using high-quality ingredients that make the taste of their crepes and tea all the better.

According to Smith, Indy Yelpers write about the snow drinks in online reviews. It’s a boba tea with more fruit or toppings and has a consistency more like a smoothie.

Craving some food? Youmi offers hot crepes, cold ones and savory flavors. Yelpers like how Youmi employees make the crepes right in front of them. They also say they’re generous with the fillings.

A popular flavor is the Nutella crepe, which can be served hot or cold.

