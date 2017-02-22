Documents give insight into information released to airman’s family after mysterious death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- New documents obtained by CBS4 Problem Solvers give greater insight into the information released to airman Alec Dye's family after an investigation into his mysterious death.

The documents arrived about a month after a FOIA request made to the Air Force Office of Special Investigations, or AFOSI. They represent what is released to the general public, now that an investigation into Dye's death is closed.

The 600 pages are nearly identical to a portion of those given to Donna Dye, who has spent countless hours searching for answers since her son's death in 2014 in Guam.

Dye went missing while he was stationed on the island. His remains washed up on shore days later, sparking an investigation by AFOSI and his own family.

Donna Dye said portions of the documents do not add up, especially statements made by the airman who was with Dye that night and who reported him missing.

That airman told investigators that Dye called him from the beach and waved to him from afar, saying he was going into the water. A number of people later told investigators Dye's phone did not work without WiFi, and friends and family claim he was scared of the ocean and would never go into the water, even if he was drinking.

Based on the new paperwork, it appears the Dye family has been given more information than the general public, but that information does not include answers or an explanation for Dye's death.

The version released to CBS4 had parts related to the Dye family redacted, as well as the autopsy report and information related to Dye's remains.

Donna Dye previously gave CBS4 her version, which also includes thousands of pages of internal documents, including handwritten notes taken by investigators over about 18 months.

Despite the extra information, though, neither report comes to a conclusion in Dye's death.

"I’ve lived this for two years with the hopes that if something happened to him, if someone (did) something to him, they need to be held accountable for that, and I’m not going to let it go," Donna Dye said.

Dye is still hoping someone will come forward with information or step up to help her get answers in her son's death.