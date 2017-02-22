Delphi call center receives more than 1,000 tips, but more are needed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DELPHI, Ind. – One tip could be the one clue investigators need to catch whoever killed Abby Williams and Libby German.

Dispatchers are working around the clock, answering phone calls coming into a call center. Last week a tip line was created to help with Abby and Libby’s murder investigation. The two teenagers’ bodies were found the day after they were hiking along the Delphi Historic Trails. Investigators are digging through more than 1,000 tips, but they need more.

“We’re hopeful. Every time it rings we wonder if that’s going to be the call, the person whatever it is the clue that we need to find who it is,” said Cassie Lane, Lead Communicator with Carroll County 911 center.

During a press conference Wednesday, officials released a short audio clip recovered from Libby’s phone. The recording is of a man’s voice saying ‘down the hill.’ Police haven’t connected the voice to the picture of the man which was released last week. Investigators aren’t sure if they’re looking for one or more than one killer.

“Someone knows that voice. Someone knows that picture,” said Lane.

Both the picture of the man, who police have called their main suspect and the audio recording were recovered from Libby’s phone. Immediately after the new evidence was released, the call lines were the busiest they’ve been.

“It doesn’t matter how big or small the information they give us. It doesn’t matter how close or far the information is every call is looked into,” said Lane.

At every hour of the day dispatchers from Carroll County, surrounding counties and volunteers are working in the call center and ready to answer any call. Tips have come in from Canada, Alaska and a lot have been from the Delphi community.

“We won’t stop. It doesn’t matter how long this takes. We will continue. A lot of us have small children that are up there, small grandchildren so it is very personal, it’s our town, our community,” said Lane.

Wednesday night, the community held a vigil at the Carroll County courthouse. It was a chance for to pray for answers. The same pastor who led the vigil is the same pastor who prays with law enforcement officers each morning after their briefings.

“There is still someone out there, maybe someone’s out there who has the audacity to take another person’s life and they are in harm’s way,” said Pastor Ed Selvidge, with Radnor United Methodist Church.

The tip line number is 844.459.5786. Callers can remain anonymous. There is a $41,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest.