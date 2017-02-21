× Yorktown Fire Department looking for volunteers as recruitment drops nationwide

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. – Fire departments are facing a new battle as they try to recruit volunteer firefighters.

The Yorktown Fire Department is trying to recruit more firefighters to help cover their territory. Right now, there are 31 volunteer firefighters serving some 20,000 people, but they need 20 more volunteers.

They’re not alone.

“The numbers have dropped nationally,” said Chief David Boone. “There are a lot of departments that are struggling for manpower.”

Recruitment is down across the country, according to the National Volunteer Fire Council. It reports, the number of volunteer firefighters has dropped by 12% in the past three decades.

That’s why Yorktown Fire teamed up with Cardinal Communications at Ball State University to create recruitment videos to dispel any concerns possible candidates may have.

“I think there’s somewhat of a misconception that if you do this it’s going to completely eat all of your family time,” said Boone.

If his volunteer staff continues to dwindle, the town may have to switch to career firefighters which would mean raising taxes.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, 69% of the nation’s firefighters are volunteers. If you’d like to volunteer, contact your local fire department. You can apply to Yorktown’s Fire Department by filling out this form.