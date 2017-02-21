× Suspect wanted for armed robbery of west side cell phone store

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Dept. is asking for help in locating a suspect that robbed a west side cell phone store.

According to IMPD, a black male entered a Metro PCS in the 500 block of N. Tibbs Ave. on the afternoon of Jan. 10. He asked a store clerk about a cell phone and then pulled out a black handgun and demanded money.

The clerk gave him money from the cash drawer and the suspect fled with another black man wearing a gray sweatshirt. They reportedly fled to a possible late 2000’s silver Chevy Malibu.

The suspect, likely between 20-30, was wearing a red zip-up hoodie.

Anyone with information about the suspect’s identity is urged to contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477). Information shared via Crime Stoppers should be considered anonymous and confidential and could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000 if the information leads to a felony arrest.