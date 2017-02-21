Police working to identify suspect seen walking on trail where two Delphi teens went missing

Statewide Silver Alert declared for missing 87-year-old man who may require medical assistance

Posted 10:03 pm, February 21, 2017, by , Updated at 10:19PM, February 21, 2017
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing Jeffersonville man that may be disoriented and require medical assistance.

Police say Bruce H. Mater, 87, was last seen in Jeffersonville around 4 p.m. Tuesday. Jeffersonville is located approximately 112 miles southeast of Indianapolis.

Bruce H. Mater

Officers say Mater is 6 feet 1 inches tall, 189 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a light green shirt, unknown pants and black loafers.

Mater is believed to be driving a Green 2002 Mercury Grand Marquis with Indiana plate 385BAU.

If you have any information on Bruce Mater, contact the Jeffersonville Police Department by calling 812-246-6996 or 911.

