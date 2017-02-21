Police locate $500,000 worth of stolen construction equipment in Anderson

ANDERSON, Ind. – Police have recovered an estimated $500,000 worth of stolen equipment from properties in Anderson.

Around 6:30 p.m. Monday, police received a call from a man who said he had just found some of his stolen construction equipment at a property in the 4000 block of North SR 9.

A search warrant was obtained and officers ended up recovering several pieces of construction equipment that were listed as stolen, including two skid loaders, five stolen trucks and two wreckers, all in different stages of disassembly. Bathtubs, toilets, sinks and an assortment of hand tools were also found.

Later, troopers served a search warrant on a remote property on Layton Road. There, officers located a stolen excavator and two more stolen trucks. They also later recovered a stolen excavator and a truck left in a public lot in Anderson.

Six stolen trailers were also recovered between both properties. Several pieces of the stolen construction equipment and tools, along with some of the trailers, have been returned to their owners.

No arrests have been made at this time and the investigation remains ongoing.

Authorities are asking the public to provide them with any information about the stolen equipment. They’re also searching for central Indiana contractors to come forward if they’ve recently had equipment or supplies stolen from construction sites. These people can call Tony Klettheimer or Detective David Preston at the Pendleton State Police Post at 765-778-2121.