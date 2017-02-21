Police working to identify suspect seen walking on trail where two Delphi teens went missing

Person shot while ironing on west side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police are investigating a shooting on the west side of Indianapolis this afternoon.

At around 1 p.m., authorities were called to the 1200 block of N. Tibbs Ave. on the west side to investigate reports of a person shot.

According to IMPD, a male victim was alone at home, ironing, when he noticed blood and realized he’d been shot. The bullet apparently came through the window and he’s been transported to the hospital.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

