Person shot while ironing on west side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police are investigating a shooting on the west side of Indianapolis this afternoon.

At around 1 p.m., authorities were called to the 1200 block of N. Tibbs Ave. on the west side to investigate reports of a person shot.

According to IMPD, a male victim was alone at home, ironing, when he noticed blood and realized he’d been shot. The bullet apparently came through the window and he’s been transported to the hospital.

