Officer fires his weapon at suspect on city's far east side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — IMPD says an officer fired his weapon at a suspect late Tuesday night.

The shoots were fired near 10th Street and North Tuxedo Street around 11:30 p.m.

Police say no one was injured.

The suspect was later apprehended by police.

#BREAKING: Suspect, involved in #OIS, is in custody and not injured. — IMPD (@IMPD_News) February 22, 2017

#BREAKING: Shots fired by an officer no injuries reported. Still developing reference possible suspect. Night Watch #CR13 headed to scene. — IMPD (@IMPD_News) February 22, 2017