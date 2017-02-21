× Montgomery County man arrested on OWI charges after hitting 1-year-old girl with car

LADOGA, Ind.– A Montgomery County man is facing several charges after police say he was intoxicated when he struck 1-year-old child with his car.

Sheriff’s deputies were called to the 8600 block of South Academy Way in Ladoga around 3 p.m. on Feb. 18 after a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.

The pedestrian is a 1-year-old girl, according to police. The child was transported to Riley Hospital for Children at IU Health.

Officials have not released details on the child’s condition.

The driver of the car, identified as Joseph Rivers, was arrested on charges of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, OWI endangerment and OWI causing a serious bodily injury.