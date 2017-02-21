Police working to identify suspect seen walking on trail where two Delphi teens went missing

Montgomery County man arrested on OWI charges after hitting 1-year-old girl with car

Posted 5:03 pm, February 21, 2017, by , Updated at 05:08PM, February 21, 2017
Joseph Rivers

Joseph Rivers

LADOGA, Ind.– A Montgomery County man is facing several charges after police say he was intoxicated when he struck 1-year-old child with his car.

Sheriff’s deputies were called to the 8600 block of South Academy Way in Ladoga around 3 p.m. on Feb. 18 after a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.

The pedestrian is a 1-year-old girl, according to police. The child was transported to Riley Hospital for Children at IU Health.

Officials have not released details on the child’s condition.

The driver of the car, identified as Joseph Rivers, was arrested on charges of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, OWI endangerment and OWI causing a serious bodily injury.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s