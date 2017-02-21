Police working to identify suspect seen walking on trail where two Delphi teens went missing

Man arrested after 18-year-old is shot and killed in Bloomington

Posted 9:21 pm, February 21, 2017, by , Updated at 09:32PM, February 21, 2017
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – A man was arrested in Bloomington Tuesday after police say he fatally shot an 18-year-old in the neck.

Officers responded to the shooting in the 2500 block of S. Camden Drive at approximately 3:41 p.m. There, they found Anthony Andrews bleeding from a sing gunshot wound to the neck.

First responders attempted to revive Andrews, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A preliminary investigation showed Andrews was smoking “shatter” with several friends in the home at the time of the shooting. Police described the drug as butane hash oil, which contains a very high THC content.

During that time, officers believe Malik Parker, 21, picked up Andrews’ .22 caliber rifle, commented on how heavy it was, pointed it at Andrews and shot him. Police say Andrews walked to the bathroom, where he collapsed on the floor.

Parker was charged with reckless homicide and booked into the Monroe County Jail.

