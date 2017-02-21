Police working to identify suspect seen walking on trail where two Delphi teens went missing

Indiana House approves medical marijuana bill for epilepsy patients

Posted 4:37 pm, February 21, 2017
Marijuana

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – People who have epilepsy could be treated with a marijuana-derived oil under a bill approved by the Indiana House.

The bill passed the chamber Tuesday on a 98-0 vote. The state Senate previously approved a similar measure.

Indiana’s legislature has long resisted efforts to allow the use of medicine derived from marijuana, but that appears to have changed this year. Supporters say the bill’s approval marks a significant shift after years of medical marijuana-related bills stalling.

The bill would allow the use of cannabidiol oil, which is commonly referred to as CBD. The measure is a far cry from legalizing a comprehensive medical marijuana program.

The oil cannot get patients high, but it contains compounds that have been found to lessen the effects of some forms of epilepsy.

After the Senate passed a similar bill last week, the House and Senate will get together during the spring session to work on this bill.

This is the farthest a medical marijuana bill has ever advanced in the Statehouse.

