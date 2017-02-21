IMPD investigating after man found shot multiple times inside car on east side

Police working to identify suspect seen walking on trail where two Delphi teens went missing

Posted 8:50 am, February 21, 2017, by
Investigators at scene on Feb. 20, 2017

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis Metropolitan police are investigating a late Monday night shooting.

According to IMPD, the shooting happened around 11:20 p.m. Monday near a gas station at East 21st Street and Mitthoeffer Road.

Police said officers found a man who’d been shot several times inside a car. The victim was taken to Eskenazi Hospital in serious condition.

IMPD hasn’t released any information on a suspect or a motive behind the shooting.