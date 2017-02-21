IMPD investigating after man found shot multiple times inside car on east side
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis Metropolitan police are investigating a late Monday night shooting.
According to IMPD, the shooting happened around 11:20 p.m. Monday near a gas station at East 21st Street and Mitthoeffer Road.
Police said officers found a man who’d been shot several times inside a car. The victim was taken to Eskenazi Hospital in serious condition.
IMPD hasn’t released any information on a suspect or a motive behind the shooting.
39.796930 -85.990505