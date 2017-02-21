× House approves bill calling for DNA swabs to be taken from those arrested for felonies

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indiana House of Representatives passed a bill Tuesday that would allow law enforcement to expand the use of DNA to combat and solve crimes.

Under House Bill 1577, those arrested for a felony would have a DNA profile taken through a cheek swab. The profile would be run through a federal DNA database to help law enforcement with unsolved crimes.

Currently, Indiana law only allows for the swab to be taken after a felony conviction.

State Rep. Greg Steuerwald’s (R-Avon) proposed the bill. He says the new legislation would be “a powerful tool that can be used to prevent some of the worst types of crime such as sexual assault and murder.”

Steuerwald said the DNA samples would be expunged if all charges were dropped or the person was acquitted of all their charges. The bill would also allow the expungement of all DNA samples if the felony arrest does not result in a conviction.

Additionally, a court would have to rule that there is probable cause to process and keep the DNA sample if the arrest was made without a warrant.

The bill will now go to the Senate for further consideration.