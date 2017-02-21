× Historic February warm spell continues

Central Indiana is in the middle of an historic February warm spell. Temperatures have been 20-25 degree above average and this trend will continue through the rest of the work week. We are so warm that right now it looks as if we will have an early Spring. Meteorologist John Dissauser has more on that here.

In the more immediate future, we’ll have clouds and fog to start our Wednesday. Skies will clear during the day high highs will warm near record levels. An approaching storm system will bring chances for t-storms our way Thursday and Friday.

This is a powerful system and strong to severe storms will be likely Friday afternoon and evening. Behind the front much colder air will move in this weekend. We’ll have highs in the 30s and lows in the 40s and snow showers will be likely Saturday and Sunday.

We are on a record pace for 60 degree days in February.

Most of our winter has been above average.

We will continue with temperatures well above average through Friday.

We’ll have clouds and a slight chance for showers Wednesday.

We’ll have clouds and a slight chance for showers Thursday.

Thunderstorms are likely Friday.

Strong to severe storms are likely late Friday.

Colder air will bring snow showers Saturday.

A few lingering snow showers are likely Sunday.