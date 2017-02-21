Police working to identify suspect seen walking on trail where two Delphi teens went missing

Historic February warm spell continues

Posted 4:22 pm, February 21, 2017, by , Updated at 04:30PM, February 21, 2017
warm-anomaly

Central Indiana is in the middle of an historic February warm spell. Temperatures have been 20-25 degree above average and this trend will continue through the rest of the work week. We are so warm that right now it looks as if we will have an early Spring. Meteorologist John Dissauser has more on that here.

In the more immediate future, we’ll have clouds and fog to start our Wednesday. Skies will clear during the day high highs will warm near record levels. An approaching storm system will bring chances for t-storms our way Thursday and Friday.

This is a powerful system and strong to severe storms will be likely Friday afternoon and evening. Behind the front much colder air will move in this weekend. We’ll have highs in the 30s and lows in the 40s and snow showers will be likely Saturday and Sunday.

4-day-heat-index-forecast2

We are on a record pace for 60 degree days in February.

seasonal-update

Most of our winter has been above average.

warm-anomaly

We will continue with temperatures well above average through Friday.

rpm1

We’ll have clouds and a slight chance for showers Wednesday.

rpm2

We’ll have clouds and a slight chance for showers Thursday.

regional-front-map1

Thunderstorms are likely Friday.

regional-front-map

Strong to severe storms are likely late Friday.

regional-front-map2

Colder air will bring snow showers Saturday.

regional-front-map3

A few lingering snow  showers are likely Sunday.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s