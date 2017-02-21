× Former Grant County official charged with theft, corrupt business influence

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. – A former chief deputy of the Grant County Treaurer’s Office was arrested Tuesday.

The sheriff’s office says 54-year-old Peggy Dickerson has been charged with five counts of theft, a level 6 felony, and one count of corrupt business influence, a level 5 felony.

The charges are a result of an investigation that began in Nov. 2016. That’s when Grant County Treasurer Sarah Melford notified deputies that her office had noticed suspicious transactions to several different tax records.

Dickerson resigned shortly before the treasurer’s office noticed over $13,000 was missing.

The charges against Dickerson were filed after three months of investigating. During the investigation, deputies determined the thefts occurred between 2015 and 2016.