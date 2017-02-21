Fishers announces a new ‘Internet of Things’ laboratory

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FISHERS, Ind. - City, state and tech leaders announced that a new "Internet of Things" laboratory will open later this spring in Fishers with the goal of bringing more than 50 Hoosier companies together to make your devices smarter.

“It’s a new industry based on applying the Internet to the all the daily devices that we would expect to use on a given day," Fishers Mayor Scott Fadness said. "Your crock pot, your coffee pot, your car, your refrigerator all of those are going to be tied to the Internet."

The "Internet of Things" isn't a new concept. Companies along the coasts have been working on improving the technology for years, but this new laboratory in Fishers is believed to be the first of its kind in the Midwest.

"We want to make sure since a lot of those things are made right here in Indiana, that the technological industry that’s applied to that is created right here in Indiana," Fadness said.

Fadness explained Hoosiers are good at growing things, making things and moving things, but as more and more of those jobs get replaced by automation, Indiana needs a new industry to create jobs.

"We are going to see transformational things happen in all of these industries. It’s here. It’s happening today and we want Indiana to be a part of it," Fadness said.

Clear Object, a Fishers-based software company, will be the anchor tenant in the new 24,000 sq. ft. laboratory located at 9059 Technology Drive, Fishers.

More than 50 other companies will use the facility for collaboration.

Launch Fishers Founder John Wechsler believes this laboratory will be the first of many of its kind in Indiana.

“I expect that number to be 150 (of companies) in the next few months," Wechsler said. "And we will see this really start to grow to the point we will start to open other nodes on the network.”