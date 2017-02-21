× Columbus police chase ends with man arrested for meth

COLUMBUS, Ind. – On Monday night, police were led on pursuit that ended in the arrest of a Columbus man.

At around 11:15, authorities attempted to stop a driver, identified as Jose Garcia Rodriguez, 26, in the 1600 block of Franklin St. after he was spotted driving without a license plate.

Rodriguez refused to pull over and led police on a chase out of Columbus and into Bartholomew County. According to police, he drove through two farm fields during the pursuit.

While driving through the second farm field, located in the 3400 block of S 250 E., his car became disabled and he fled on foot. An officer and his K9 partner pursued and apprehended Rodriguez a short time after.

Police then discovered a bag of methamphetamine in his vehicle.

He was taken to Columbus Regional Hospital for treatment of dog bites to his legs. After treatment, Rodriguez was booked into Bartholomew County Jail on charges of possession of methamphetamine, resisting law enforcement, criminal recklessness and operating a vehicle without a license.