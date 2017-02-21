× Cline’s overtime 3-pointers lift No. 14 Purdue over Penn State

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Ryan Cline scored six of his 11 points in overtime to lift No. 14 Purdue to a 74-70 victory over Penn State on Tuesday night.

Cline hit consecutive 3-pointers to secure his team’s sixth straight win in a game the Boilermakers led for just 9:16.

Vincent Edwards added 14 points, Isaac Haas chipped in 13 and Dakota Mathias scored 12 for the Boilermakers (23-5, 12-3 Big Ten).

Tony Carr scored 21 points, Lamar Stevens added 18 and Mike Watkins finished with 11 for Penn State (14-14, 6-9).

Penn State led for all but 7:35 of regulation and by as many as 10 points midway through the first half. But they surrendered the lead on a dunk by Haas with 10:13 left. The Nittany Lions used a 10-2 run and four straight baskets from Carr to send the game into overtime where Cline found his shot.