Chicago killer Drew Peterson headed to Terre Haute federal prison

CHESTER, Ill. – Convicted killer Drew Peterson has been transferred out of the Illinois Department of Corrections and into the federal prison system.

According to multiple reports, Peterson has been transferred from Menard Correctional Center in southern Illinois to the United States Penitentiary in Terre Haute.

Peterson’s lawyer, Steve Greenberg, has stated that he does not know why he is being transferred into federal custody.

Peterson has received national attention for the disappearances of his third and fourth wives. In 2007, his fourth wife, Stacy Ann Cales Peterson, disappeared and was never found.

In 2004, his third wife, Kathleen Savio, was found dead in a bathtub with extensive bruises. Originally, her death was ruled as an accidental drowning and Peterson was never charged.

In 2009, a second autopsy showed foul play. He was convicted and received 38 years for her death in 2013.

While in prison, Peterson was convicted for plotting to kill the Will County State’s Attorney, James Glasgow. He was sentenced to an additional 40 years for the plot. As of Tuesday, he is in federal custody in Terre Haute.

Peterson maintains his innocence.