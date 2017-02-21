Carmel police officer transported to hospital after motorcycle crash

CARMEL, Ind. – Carmel police are investigating an accident in which an officer was transported to the hospital after a motorcycle crash.

Police say the crash occurred just after noon in the roundabout of Range Line Road and Carmel Drive. Two vehicles were involved.

Investigators say a white 2012 Ford E-350 van operated by Louis J. Guzman, 32, of Indianapolis was traveling southbound Range Line Road in the left lane. While in the roundabout, Guzman abruptly changed lanes and collided with a white 2015 Carmel Police Department Harley Davidson Electra Glide motorcycle.

The motorcycle being driven by officer Scott Spillman, 47, of Carmel. He was transported to 86th Street St. Vincent Hospital with a leg/ankle injury.

Guzman was arrested for operator never licensed, a class C misdemeanor. He was also cited for expired license plates and performing an unsafe lane change.