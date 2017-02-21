× 60 and 70 degree temperatures stick around through Friday but the chance for severe storms and snow returns for the weekend

After a morning in the 50s we’ll have ANOTHER unseasonably warm day today! Another GIFT in February with temperatures about 20-25 degrees above normal. Highs will be in the mid-upper 60s.

We’ll have the chance for a passing shower today and this evening. Overall there will be a lot more dry time than wet and most won’t see a single rain drop. Nonetheless we’ll have a slightly higher chance for a shower this evening south of I-70. Rain totals will be less than 0.1″ in all spots.

Temperatures will stay WELL above normal through Friday…then the bottom drops out this weekend!

Thursday night into Friday we’ll have thunderstorms. Some of these storms on FRIDAY may become severe.

As for the weekend–REALITY returns. Highs will drop into the 30s with WINDY conditions and SNOW SHOWERS on Saturday and Sunday.