Police working to identify suspect seen walking on trail where two Delphi teens went missing

60 and 70 degree temperatures stick around through Friday but the chance for severe storms and snow returns for the weekend

Posted 6:04 am, February 21, 2017, by
ls-am-7-day

After a morning in the 50s we’ll have ANOTHER unseasonably warm day today! Another GIFT in February with temperatures about 20-25 degrees above normal. Highs will be in the mid-upper 60s.

ls-todays-highs emoji-cast

We’ll have the chance for a passing shower today and this evening. Overall there will be a  lot more dry time than wet and most won’t see a single rain drop. Nonetheless we’ll have a slightly higher chance for a shower this evening south of I-70. Rain totals will be less than 0.1″ in all spots.

latest-4km-12km-rpm-dma

Temperatures will stay WELL above normal through Friday…then the bottom drops out this weekend!

hour-by-hour-temps-manual

Thursday night into Friday we’ll have thunderstorms. Some of these storms on FRIDAY may become severe.

regional-front-map2

As for the weekend–REALITY returns. Highs will drop into the 30s with WINDY conditions and SNOW SHOWERS on Saturday and Sunday.

regional-front-map3 ls-am-7-day

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s