× Woman fatally shoots man who got into fight with conservation officer in southeast Indiana

RISING SUN, Ind.– Indiana State Police say a Moores Hill man was killed by a person who witnessed the man fighting with an officer.

The incident occurred around 12:30 p.m. Monday in the 8300 block of State Road 56, west of Rising Sun. Officers were called to the scene on a report of a suspicious person.

A conservation officer made contact with a man, identified as Justin Holland, 32, who was near a vehicle along State Road 56.

During their interaction, police say Holland began to resist the officer and started a fight.

A woman at a nearby home came to assist the over, who was reportedly being overtaken by Holland. The woman fired a single shot from her personal firearm, hitting Holland in the torso.

He was given first aid by witnesses and EMS transported him to the Dearborn County Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday morning to determine the cause of death.

The conservation officer received non-life threatening injuries during the altercation.

The identities of the officer and the woman who shot Holland are not being released until the investigation is complete.