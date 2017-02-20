Spring-like temperatures stick around through Friday, then reality returns this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It is a VERY foggy start of the work week. We have a Dense Fog Advisory in effect for ALL of central Indiana until 9 a.m. It may take until 11 a.m. for all of the fog to burn off and it will give way to a partly cloudy and warm afternoon. At times through at least 9 a.m. visibility will be reduced to near 0.

The FOG is the reason why we put the "red flag" on the AM drive as it may slow you down. The afternoon will be BEAUTIFUL! The red dancing lady is back for a partly cloudy day and a high of 67 for your Monday.

Rain chances return on Tuesday. Showers will be spotty throughout the day on Tuesday.

Temperatures will stay in the 60s each afternoon through Friday!

A stronger storm rolls in on Thursday night and Friday and that will be accompanied with some thunderstorms. A few storms may become severe on Friday. The we're monitoring a BIG cool down with highs in the 30s again this weekend.