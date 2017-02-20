Police working to identify suspect seen walking on trail where two Delphi teens went missing

Shelbyville police chase ends with arrest of Indianapolis man

Posted 11:03 am, February 20, 2017
Logan Edwards, 30, of Indianapolis.

SHELBYVILLE, Ind. – An Indianapolis man was arrested over the weekend when he crashed his vehicle after leading police on a chase in Shelbyville.

Just after 4 p.m. Sunday, a state trooper attempted to pull over a red 2005 Mustang for speeding on I-74 near mile marker 105. The driver, Logan Edwards, 30, reportedly pulled over to the shoulder and then sped off.

According to police, he led the trooper on an eight-mile pursuit on I-74, then abruptly exited onto SR 9 and headed southbound. Shelby County deputies pursued Edwards on SR 9 and into Shelbyville, where he allegedly crashed at the corner of John and Harrison, ending the pursuit.

Edwards was taken into custody and charged with fleeing from police, operating while intoxicated and possession of marijuana from a previous warrant. He was taken to the Shelby County Jail.

