Riley adding new space to create more privacy for sex abuse victims

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Riley Hospital for Children at IU Health is adding a new space to give more privacy to victims of sexual abuse.

The Pediatric Center of Hope is getting a new examination room with an attached bathroom next to the Riley E.R.

Every year, about 150 sex abuse victims come into the E.R. The new area will give families more privacy during a stressful time. There is a storage room for evidence and a work area for police and CPS agents so they aren’t having sensitive conversations in the hallways.

“If we need to have more sensitive conversations we can have those out of the earshot of children,” said Dr. Tara Harris, Medical Director of the Pediatric Center of Hope. “It lets me know how important these patients are.”

The new space opens in March.