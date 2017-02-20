Police working to identify suspect seen walking on trail where two Delphi teens went missing

President Trump announces Gen. H.R. McMaster next national security adviser

Posted 3:20 pm, February 20, 2017, by
170220150306-donald-trump-picks-h-r-mcmaster-new-national-security-adviser-sot-00000000-exlarge-tease

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — President Donald Trump announced that Army Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster will serve as his new national security adviser. Retired Army Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg will be the NSC Chief of Staff.

The president made the announcement Monday afternoon in the living room of his Mar-a-Lago, Florida resort. Trump called McMaster “a man of tremendous talent and tremendous experience.”

The pick comes just a week after Michael Flynn handed in his resignation amid reports that he discussed sanctions with Russia’s ambassador to the U.S. after previously denying those conversations to Pence and other top officials.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s