Police: Missing Kentucky teen may be in Indianapolis area

Posted 8:22 am, February 20, 2017
Hannah Schutt

Hannah Schutt

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – A missing teenager from Bowling Green, Ky., may be in the Indianapolis area, police say.

Hannah Schutt’s parents reported her missing on Feb. 6. According to the Warren County (Ky.) Sheriff’s Office, she was initially reported as a runaway and has run away from home in the past.

Authorities believe she may be in the Indianapolis area. They’re concerned that she may be in danger because she left home without her necessary prescription medications.

Hannah is 5’6”, 120 pounds with black hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts should call the Warren County Sheriff’s Office at (270) 842-1633.

