Police: Indiana man stabbed dad in back during fight about sword

LAKE COUNTY, Ind. – A Lake County man was arrested after he stabbed his dad in the back multiple times, the Times of Northwest Indiana reports.

Police say Ian Watt, 21, got mad at his father when the father took Watt’s sword away from him because he was acting erratically.

The father then got into his truck to drive to a nearby relative’s house, but unbeknownst to him, Watt snuck into the back of the truck, according to the Times of Northwest Indiana.

When the father arrived at his relative’s house, Watt jumped out of the truck and stabbed his father four times in the back with a buck knife.

Watt fled the scene in his father’s truck, but police eventually caught up with him. He was transported to the Lake County Jail and charged with aggravated battery, battery resulting in serious bodily injury and battery by means of a deadly weapon.

Watt’s father was transported to the hospital in fair condition.