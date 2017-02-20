× Mild this week with snow by Saturday

Our unseasonably mild weather will continue for most of this week. The average high this time of year is 41 degrees and we are going to enjoy temperatures 20 to 25 degrees above average. We’ll have clouds and fog for Tuesday and Wednesday and an approaching storm system will bring chances for t-storms our way Thursday and Friday. Much colder air will move in this weekend with a chance for snow showers by Saturday.

So far this has been the 5th warmest February on record.

This has been, as we all know by now, a very mild winter.

Temperatures this week will be well above average.

We all knew eventually a weather correction would occur.

We’ll have a chance for t-storms Thursday.

Strong t-storms are likely Friday.

Snow showers are likely Saturday.

Much colder air will be here for Sunday.