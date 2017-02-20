Marion County coroner releases identity, cause of death for man found in apartment dumpster

Police working to identify suspect seen walking on trail where two Delphi teens went missing

Posted 3:38 pm, February 20, 2017
Scene of death investigation

Scene of death investigation

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Marion County coroner has released the identity of a man found in an apartment dumpster on the northwest side of Indianapolis.

The man has been identified as 35-year-old Jose Santos Garcia-Lopez. According to the coroner, he died of blunt force trauma of the head and multiple stab wounds of the neck and trunk of the body. His death is being investigated as a homicide.

The investigation into Garcia-Lopez’s death began on Saturday afternoon when officers were alerted that there was blood outside of the dumpster at the Spanish Oak Apartments in the 3600 block of Wingate Court.

Anyone with information regarding the death investigation is urged to contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317)262-TIPS(8477).

