Man in Bloomington arrested for sexually assaulting 2 health care workers

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – A man was arrested Saturday in Bloomington after he reportedly sexually assaulted two female health workers at Indiana University Health.

Jay Hardy, 68, was allegedly intoxicated when he was brought to IU Health for a head injury.

According to police, during his treatment he fondled the breast of one worker and grabbed the crotch of another female.

An officer was stopped in the hallway and alerted about Hardy’s actions. After Hardy was released from IU Health, he was arrested and booked into Monroe County Jail on preliminary charges of rape and sexual battery.