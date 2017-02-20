Police working to identify suspect seen walking on trail where two Delphi teens went missing

Man in Bloomington arrested for sexually assaulting 2 health care workers

Posted 2:05 pm, February 20, 2017, by
Jay Hardy, 68.

Jay Hardy, 68.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – A man was arrested Saturday in Bloomington after he reportedly sexually assaulted two female health workers at Indiana University Health.

Jay Hardy, 68, was allegedly intoxicated when he was brought to IU Health for a head injury.

According to police, during his treatment he fondled the breast of one worker and grabbed the crotch of another female.

An officer was stopped in the hallway and alerted about Hardy’s actions. After Hardy was released from IU Health, he was arrested and booked into Monroe County Jail on preliminary charges of rape and sexual battery.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s