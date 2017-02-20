Get half-price chicken wings around Indy during Indy Wings Week
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – You can enjoy half-price wings at more than two dozen restaurants in the Indianapolis area this week.
It’s all part of NUVO’s “Indy Wings Week,” which runs from Monday, Feb. 20, through Sunday, Feb. 26. Part of the proceeds from the promotion will go to benefit Second Helpings.
Restaurants on all sides of town are participating in the event. Here’s a list of participating restaurants from the Indy Wings Week website:
- 317 Burger/None the Wiser Taproom – 915 Westfield Blvd.
- Alley’s Alehouse – 13825 Britton Park Rd., Fishers
- Al’s Pub & Pizza – 3901 Southeastern Ave.
- Arni’s Restaurant – 4705 East 96th St. & 1691 Curry Rd., Greenwood
- Barbecue and Mini Bourbon on Main – 1414 Main Street, Speedway
- Big Lug Canteen & Brewery – 1435 E. 86th St.
- Brothers Bar & Grill – 910 Broad Ripple Ave. & 255 S. Meridian St.
- Clustertruck – Indianapolis Delivery
- Drake’s – Keystone 3740 East 82nd St.
- Ember Urban Eatery – 435 Virginia Ave.
- Happy Chicken – 6693 E 82nd St.
- Hopcat – 6280 N. College Ave. #700
- Hops & Fire Craft Tap House – 1259 IN-135, Greenwood
- Longbranch – 2205 N Delaware St.
- Maxine’s Chicken and Waffles – 132 North East Street
- Mofoco – 6420 Cornell Ave.
- Old Pro’s Table – 827 Broad Ripple Ave.
- Oso’s Republic – 901 North Pennsylvania St.
- Ram Restaurant & Brewery – 140 S. Illinois St. & 12750 Parkside Dr., Fishers
Redemption Alewerks – 7035 E. 96th St., Suite K
- Robby’s Pub – 1345 W. Southport Rd.
- Sahm’s Bar& Grill – 7870 E. 96th St. Fishers
- Shoefly Public House – 122 E. 22nd St.
- Stacked Pickle – Various locations
- Tavern on South – 423 W. South St.
- Taylor’s Pub – Greenbriar location at 1325 W. 86th St. & Nora location at 1546 E. 86th St.
- The Vanguard – 66319 Guilford Ave.