All out manhunt for main suspect in murders of two Delphi teens

DELPHI, IND. – Police are searching the state tonight for this man. Once, someone police just wanted to talk to. Now, the main suspect in the murders of 13-year-old Abby Williams and 14-year-old Libby German.

“We are asking people that were driving through the Hoosier heartland that might have seen a hitchhiker or saw somebody walking. We are asking people in Logansport all the way to Lafayette if they saw somebody around that late afternoon on February 13th walking down the roadway. We would like to know about that person,” said Indiana State Police Sgt. Kim Riley.

Police believe that the man may have changed his look to try and his his identity. They are asking every Hoosier to keep their eyes and ears open.

“You may be out at a restaurant and you hear somebody say something about it or talking to somebody else. Any information that we can find on this case. Nothing is too small for us to look into,” said Sgt. Riley.

Just one week after the girls disappeared, the Mayor of Delphi acknowledged the emotional toll that this tragedy has taken on everyone in his city.

“We are all involved in this. I think everybody is felling stressed, frustrated, scared, sorrowful. Everybody is trying to find the words to describe the evil that was inflicted to these girls,” said Mayor Evans.

Mayor Evans is asking everyone to be careful of what they are posting online.

“Please leave it to the police. Everybody has speculations but to put it out there publicly it is a lot of stress for the families,” said Mayor Evans.

While Evans asks for understanding, police continue to ask for your tips. Any information that might help them find their suspect and solve this case.

“This person can be anywhere. He still could be here, he could be down the road somewhere. We want to catch this guy, we want to talk to him, we want to get this case solved,” said Sgt. Riley.