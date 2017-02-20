× 3 Indiana companies highlighted in Fortune’s ‘World’s Most Admired Companies List’

NEW YORK, NY. – According to Fortune magazine’s annual “World’s Most Admired Companies List”, three Indiana companies are among the most admired in the world.

Eli Lilly, Cummins and Simon Property Group all made the cut.

The list was gathered from 680 high-revenue companies around the world and broken down by industry. Eli Lilly moved up two spots in pharmaceuticals since the 2016 edition, going from eighth to sixth.

Cummins, based in Columbus, was named the second most admired construction and farm machinery company.

Simon Property Group was once again named the most admired real estate company, a title they have frequently received in the past.

An Indiana company was not named to the top 50 “all star” list, which is the most admired companies across industries. Here’s the top ten:

Apple Amazon.com Starbucks Berkshire Hathaway Disney Google General Electric Southwest Airlines Facebook Microsoft

Our partners at the Indy Star provided information for this story.