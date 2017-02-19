Police working to identify man seen walking on trail where two Delphi teens went missing

Trump motorcade hit by block of wood, 5 middle school students facing charges

Posted 3:53 am, February 19, 2017, by , Updated at 03:54AM, February 19, 2017
Police official retrieves block of wood thrown at Trump motorcade in West Palm Beach, Florida - {picture courtesy of Fox 6 News}

Police official retrieves block of wood thrown at Trump motorcade in West Palm Beach, Florida - {picture courtesy of Fox 6 News}

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a vehicle in President Donald Trump’s motorcade was struck by a “2×4” and five middle school students are now facing charges.

Palm Beach County Sheriff’s office spokeswoman Teri Barbera said in a statement Saturday that the incident happened Friday around 1:45 p.m.

Officers assisting the U.S. Secret Service reported that a vehicle in the motorcade had been struck by what was believed to be a small, hard object.

Several members of the motorcade returned to the scene after completing the motorcade to look for witnesses and objects along the roadway.

A child from a local middle school confessed to throwing the wood at the motorcade and also implicated four additional students.

Charges will be filed with the Palm Beach County States Attorney’s Office.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s