Thousands gather to say goodbye to Delphi teens

Posted 12:04 am, February 19, 2017, by

DELPHI, Ind. - Thousands came to support the families of the two Delphi teens murdered this week as investigators continue the search for whoever killed the girls.

“It’s hard as a mom, as a parent as a school member," Delphi resident Yolanda Cruz said. "It’s just hard, but I think the community had to get together to help each and I like I told my kids, 'it’s not only me watching out for other kids, I think other parents need to do the same thing."

A visitation was held Saturday at Delphi Community Schools for the Abby Williams and Libby German. The event started at 4:00 p.m. and was expected to wrap up with lantern release around 8:00 p.m. However, that release was delayed until around 10:15 p.m., because of the sheer number of people who showed up to pay their respects.

Investigators said there were no new developments in the case on Saturday. They are asking anyone with information about who may have killed the girls to call  844-459-5789.

Family and friends will privately gather Sunday for a funeral service.

 

