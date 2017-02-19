× Spring aims to start early for plants

It is obvious that winter 2016-2017 has been tame. Only a couple shots of bitterly cold and and the largest snow was only 3.9″ in December. Sunday, temperatures reached 60° in Indianapolis for the tenth time this winter. The high temperature was 65°.

Through February 18, this Meteorological Winter (defined by meteorologists as December 1 – February 28) falls within the top 13% warmest winters on record. To be specific, it is tied for 18th warmest with 1891, 1992, and 1999.

When it comes to snowfall, Indianapolis has only received 8.7″ of snow. That ranks this winter as the 37th least snowiest winter since 1885.

The National Phenology Network is suggesting that spring may begin as early as 3-week ahead of schedule for plants and trees. According to a 30-year average, the first leaf date around central Indiana occurs from March 19 to April 3.

The map above is showing that first-leafing plants are projected to be 20-days early as close as far southwestern Indiana.

30-YEAR FIRST LEAF DATE AVERAGE:

Bedford: March 21

Bloomington: March 21

Carmel: March 27

Columbus: March 22

Greencastle: March 25

Indianapolis: March 25

Lafayette: March 29

Muncie: March 30

Shelbyville: March 25