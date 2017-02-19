Police working to identify suspect seen walking on trail where two Delphi teens went missing

Police: New Castle man arrested trying to smuggle drugs into Henry County Jail

Posted 3:38 pm, February 19, 2017, by
Curtis Ray Neal, 36.

Curtis Ray Neal, 36.

NEW CASTLE, Ind. – A New Castle felon is in jail again.

Curtis Ray Neal, 36, was arrested on Feb. 10 outside of the Henry County Jail. An investigator reportedly witnessed Neal trying to force a device under a garage door at the jail.

That device was later determined to contain controlled substances, including Suboxone.

The officer then reported that Neal ignored his demands to stop, so he used his stun gun to subdue him. According to a court document, Neal was examined by medical personnel after being stunned by the officer, and then placed in jail.

Last week, he was charged with trafficking with an inmate, possession of a controlled substance and criminal trespass.

This is not the first time Neal has been in jail. In August of 2014, he was charged with obstruction of justice after giving a fake story to police about missing 25-year-old woman Brianna DiBattiste. Her body was later discovered near a pioneer cemetery in Jay County.

In addition to these charges, he’s also been convicted of forgery, auto theft, theft, trafficking with an inmate, DUI and battery in the past.

Information was provided for this story from The Star Press.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s