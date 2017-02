× Man seen on trail now officially a suspect in deaths of Carroll County teens

DELPHI, Ind. — Indiana State Police say a man photographed walking along a trail system around the time two teenage girls later found slain were dropped off by a relative is now considered “the main suspect” in their killings.

The man previously had been considered a person authorities wanted to speak to in the investigation of the killings of 14-year-old Liberty German and 13-year-old Abigail Williams.

Sgt. Tony Slocum said Sunday that “the totality of the evidence” so far led authorities to the conclusion that he’s a suspect.

The girls’ bodies were found Tuesday about a quarter-mile from an abandoned railroad bridge that’s part of a trail system. The bodies were found near Delphi, about 60 miles northwest of Indianapolis.

Slocum is urging the public to call authorities with tips about the man. You can call the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department at 765-564-2413 or Indiana State Police at 765-567-2125.