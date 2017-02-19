Hammond school bus crashes near Lafayette on return trip home

Police working to identify man seen walking on trail where two Delphi teens went missing

Posted 1:54 am, February 19, 2017
Hamond Gavit Middle/High School bus

Hamond Gavit Middle/High School bus

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A Hammond school bus from Donald E. Gavit Middle/High School crashed into the barrier wall along northbound I-65 near West Lafayette Saturday afternoon around 2:30 p.m.

According to Indiana State Police, the students were returning back to Hammond after participating in a music competition in Indianapolis.

It is not know what caused the accident for the nine students on board and the teacher who was driving the bus.

The students and teacher were transported to IU Arnett in Lafayette for evaluation.





